First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 121 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $12,775,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,728.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,903,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.19.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $54,317.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,239 shares of company stock worth $4,106,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

