First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 979 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.