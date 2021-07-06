First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $163,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $23,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,928 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.26. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

