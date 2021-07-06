First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

