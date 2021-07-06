Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

