Flamingo (FLM) Reaches One Day Volume of $26.42 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001219 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $61.93 million and $26.42 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00166428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,921.95 or 1.00133526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.13 or 0.00950901 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

