Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $93.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.10. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

