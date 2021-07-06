Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 453,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,294,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,296.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 271,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

