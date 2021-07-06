Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,021,000 after purchasing an additional 249,874 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

