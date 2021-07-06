Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 903 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $414.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $415.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

