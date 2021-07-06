Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $398.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $400.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

