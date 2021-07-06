Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $439,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.