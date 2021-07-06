Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $484,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $191.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $197.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

