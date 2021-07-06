Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

XMVM stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71.

