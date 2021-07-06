Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

