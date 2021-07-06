Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 631,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,499,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQT opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

