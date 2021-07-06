Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,662 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Seer were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

Shares of SEER opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -12.54.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

SEER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.