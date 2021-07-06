Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 5,662 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

