Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.47

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.47 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 6649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 40.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 57,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

