Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.47

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.47 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 6649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.19.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 40.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.
Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.