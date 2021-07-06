Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,400 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $57,173,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $19,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,909,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 267,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.