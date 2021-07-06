Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,400 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $57,173,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $19,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,909,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 267,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

