Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.26. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

