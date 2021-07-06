Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.36

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 10207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

