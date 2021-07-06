Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.36

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 10207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
