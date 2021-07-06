FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $70,570,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,217,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,745,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.