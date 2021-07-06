FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

NYSE:FTSI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. 52,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81. FTS International has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTS International will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,026,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,804,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $13,016,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

