fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.47). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($2.82) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.80.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

