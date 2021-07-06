Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,874 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $933,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 251.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 97.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,262 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 47.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

