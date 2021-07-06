Fundamental Research Lowers Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Price Target to C$0.91

Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 145.95% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ION traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.37. 138,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,868. Ion Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42.

Get Ion Energy alerts:

Ion Energy Company Profile

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.