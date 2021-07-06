Fundamental Research Lowers Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Price Target to C$0.91

Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 145.95% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ION traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.37. 138,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,868. Ion Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.42.
Ion Energy Company Profile
