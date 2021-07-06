Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Interra Copper (CNSX:IMCX)

Interra Copper (CNSX:IMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $0.42 price objective on the stock.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

