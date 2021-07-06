Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FFHL stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 10.52%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.