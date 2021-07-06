FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.