FY2022 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Lowered by Analyst

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

