GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 42,900 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 343.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.06% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

