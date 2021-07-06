GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 50,600 ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,009,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,014,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

ITHXU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITHXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.