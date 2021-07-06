GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $456,000 in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $117,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $196,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $338,000.

Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

