GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GGZ opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

