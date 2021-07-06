GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $603,000 Position in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.68% of Houston Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houston Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Houston Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houston Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWCC opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Houston Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

