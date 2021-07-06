Gabelli Funds LLC Has $25.20 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.03 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $181.18 and a 52 week high of $274.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

