Gabelli Funds LLC Has $43.60 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $43,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

