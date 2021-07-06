Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 8,150 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $72,976,000. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $10,524,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.76. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

