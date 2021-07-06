Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 978,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.74.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. Analysts expect that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

