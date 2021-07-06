Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $24.55 Million Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,314 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $24,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 2,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 40.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $839.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

