Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $33.72 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,599 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Greif were worth $33,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

