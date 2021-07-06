Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.42% of Terminix Global worth $26,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 11.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

