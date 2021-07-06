Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 19,122 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,122 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

