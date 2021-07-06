Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 76,959 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,959 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.25% of Modine Manufacturing worth $39,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 180,321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 80,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

