Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Trading Up 2.8%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF)’s share price was up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

