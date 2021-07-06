Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.13. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769. Geberit has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $76.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.97.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.