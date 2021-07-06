General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for about 1.3% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.94. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

