Genesis Vision Trading Down 6.6% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $499,475.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00007217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00961340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.35 or 0.08616655 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

