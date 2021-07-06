Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,896 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Encore Wire worth $28,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,523,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $6,349,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $84.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

